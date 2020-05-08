20 Nanded pilgrims among 39 more test +ve in Punjab, tally 1,673

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:41 IST

The samples of 39 more people, including 20 who returned from pilgrimage to Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded recently, were tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday.

With this, the state’s tally of those infected with the disease reached 1,673. Of these, 13 men, all Nanded returnees aged between 20 and 68, are from Tarn Taran district where the Covid-19 tally reached 157 of which 156 are pilgrims. One man had come from Rajasthan.

Deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said the 13 positive patients were quarantined at the Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College at Sarhali village.

11 NEW PATIENTS IN JALANDHAR

In Jalandhar, 11 fresh positive cases of infection surfaced on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 148.

The health department officials said all 11 patients were close contacts of a 30-year-old Covid-19 patient who succumbed to the disease at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Tuesday. The 30-year-old, a resident of Qazi Mohalla, had tested positive on April 30.

The new patients, aged between 18 and 65, include four Qazi Mohalla residents, four from Rasta Mohalla and three from Killa Mohalla. So far, a total of 19 contacts, including 10 women, of the Covid casualty have tested positive so far, the officials said. As many as 4,618 samples have been collected in the district, of which 3,295 tested negative while the results of 1,057 are awaited.

8 FRESH CASES IN AMRITSAR

In Amritsar, eight more people were found infected with the virus on Thursday, taking the total number of those found positive in the district to 274. Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “Of the eight, six are pilgrims who returned from Nanded. The other two are their close contacts. Of a total of 274 total cases in Amritsar, 255 are Nanded returnees and their contacts.”

Also, four more fresh positive cases were reported in Gurdaspur on Thursday. The district so far has 93 Covid-19 cases. Civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said a total of 1,626 suspected patients of coronavirus were detected in the district, of which 1,208 turned out to be negative whereas the reports of 325 were awaited.

BATHINDA ASI AMONG 2 INFECTED

In Bathinda, two persons were found positive, taking the tally of those infected in the district to 39. The reports were received late Wednesday night.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said one of the patients is a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who had gone to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back Punjab students stranded there while the other returned from Jaisalmer in the neighbouring state. The Jaisalmer-returned man worked as a labourer. Both were quarantined after they reached Bathinda.

In Faridkot, an 80-year-old woman, who returned from Nanded in Maharashtra, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, taking the district’s count to 45. The elderly woman was admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said, “The woman was quarantined upon her return and her swab samples were sent for testing. A total of 130 pilgrims have returned to the district from Hazur Sahib, of whom 38 tested positive while reports of 21 are pending. At present, there is only one active case in the district.”

(Also inputs from Bathinda and Faridkot)