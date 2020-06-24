e-paper
20-year-old man beaten to death in Moga, seven booked

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Moga A 20-year-old man was held captive for six hours and beaten to death by the family of a woman friend at Dhalleke village of Moga district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

Police have booked seven people, including the woman and her six family members for murder. The deceased was identified as Inderjit Singh of Dhalleke village. The accused were identified as Amarjit Kaur, her parents Balwinder Singh and Charanjit Kaur, her uncle Kulwinder Singh, and two cousins Gurmeet Singh and Gurdeep Singh.

Deputy superintendent of police Barjinder Singh said investigations revealed that Inderjit had gone to meet the girl at her house late Tuesday night. “Her family members spotted Inderjit, held him captive for a few hours and later beat him to death. Hearing screams, some neighbours came to his rescue and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. We have registered a case against seven persons and they are absconding,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station in Moga.

