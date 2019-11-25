e-paper
Monday, Nov 25, 2019

20-year-old woman killed in celebratory firing in Hapur

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead during celebratory firing at a wedding procession in the Buxar village of Simbhaoli area of Hapur district in UP on Monday, said police. An FIR had been registered and teams were out to nab the accused, they said.

Rajendra Kumar, station house officer of Simbhaoli police station, said, “The wedding procession of one Mushtehassan, 24, was being taken out in village Buxar on Monday afternoon. As the procession was passing through the streets, the victim Muskan stood on a rooftop to watch it. The groom’s brother-in-law, Shanu, 40, reportedly started firing in the air and a bullet hit Muskan.”

He said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was referred to a medical centre in Meerut. “She died while on being taken to Meerut,” said Kumar. “The gun used in the act is yet to be seized,” he said.

