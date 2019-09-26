20-yr-old held for ‘kidnapping’ minor

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:07 IST

A 20-year-old Kherwadi resident was arrested by the BKC police on Tuesday night on the suspicion that he was allegedly trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl outside Bharatnagar slum in Bandra. A video of locals assaulting the alleged kidnapper, dressed as a woman, was widely circulated, though HT could not independently verify it. The police said the complainant, a 45-year-old woman, who lives in Bharatnagar, was heading home with her two daughters, when the accused caught her 10-year-old daughter’s hand and asked her to walk fast. “As I screamed, he got scared and started running. Others caught him,” she told police. The man was later granted bail. Meanwhile, a woman was assau-lted by a group near a mosque in Govandi, after they suspected her to be a kidnapper.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:07 IST