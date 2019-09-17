20-year-old homeless woman gangraped in south Delhi

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:45 IST

A 20-year-old homeless woman was allegedly gangraped by two men near the Indraprastha Park in south Delhi on Sunday night. The police said the woman was begging for alms near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand for the past few months.

The police said they are trying to trace her family and are also on the lookout for the unidentified suspects. The woman was incoherent at the hospital, but told them that she is from a southern state and a graduate.

According to the police, the woman, whose clothes were found torn, was spotted by passersby, who reported the matter to them. A team reached the spot and found that the woman has been living in and around the bus terminal, and begging, for the past few months, as per the preliminary probe.

“She was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault. She told police that two men caught her and dragged her behind a bus stand near Indraprastha Park and raped her. She has not been able to tell us about any of her relatives or family members. A case of gangrape has been registered,” a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast), Chinmoy Biswal, said that they are trying to trace acquaintances or relatives of the woman. “Her claims of belonging to a state from south India and that of being a graduate are also being established. Local people have been questioned, which has led us to the information that the woman was gangraped by two other homeless men. Efforts to trace and arrest them are underway,” the DCP said.

