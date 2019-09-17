200 dengue cases reported in Pune this month

cities

Pune As of September 16 , 200 people in Pune are patients of dengue fever, a vector-borne disease, according to statistics available wwith the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department.

In August, the number was 168 and earlier to that, in and July, it was 100, each month.

While 57 of 256 complaints have been confirmed as dengue infection in the first six months of 2019.

Hospitals notify the PMC about the dengue patients and then send samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to confirm the presence of the disease.

“It is an expected rise in dengue cases in the city due to the continuous rains. The current atmosphere in Pune very much favours the increase in dengue mosquitoes. Due to this there is a hike in cases till September 16,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, PMC health department.

“We would appeal to the public not to allow water to be stagnant in your surroundings, because this is purely a man-made disease. Everyone should be alert and ensure cleanliness in their houses, as well as in their surroundings. If you allow water to be stagnant, mosquito breeding is going to happen. If you regularly remove stagnant water there is no need of any control measures,” added Dr Wavare.

Dr Wavare also said, “Patients should not panic. S/he should immediately visit the nearest PMC dispensary. There is a need to give symptomatic treatment and the patient should take maximum rest.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 17:40 IST