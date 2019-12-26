e-paper
Home / Cities / 200 detained for protesting at UP Bhavan

200 detained for protesting at UP Bhavan

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

More than 200 persons were detained from outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan on Thursday while staging a protest against alleged police brutalities against those participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations in the state.

The protest call was given by several students’ and activists’ groups. “A total of 213 people detained today from outside UP Bhavan for protesting without permission. They were detained in the Mandir Marg and Connaught Place Police Stations,” a senior police official said.

Police said no protest is allowed outside the UP Bhavan as section 144 of CRPC was imposed in the area.

The protesters demanded the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj last week .

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police had detained over protesters from the UP and Assam Bhavans during an anti-CAA demonstration.

Meanwhile, a united group of students’ from various universities – Young India National Coordination Committee -- had called for a protest outside the UP Bhavan at 3 pm on Friday.

“We will protest against the undemocratic onslaught on common people in UP by the police. We will gherao the UP Bhavan at 3 pm on Friday,” said N Sai Balaji, former JNU students’ union president and a member of the committee.

