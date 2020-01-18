2016 JAT QUOTA AGITATION AIJASS chief accuses Dhankar, Grover of instigating violence

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:51 IST

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) Yashpal Malik on Saturday accused former agriculture minister OP Dhankar and former minister of state for cooperatives Manish Grover for instigating violence during Jat quota stir in February 2016.

“Both the leaders were responsible for the loss of lives and property during the 2016 Jat quota stir. They had hatched a conspiracy to defame the Jat community and Dhankar’s relatives had launched agitation for Jat quota in Rohtak region in 2016. We want that the government should initiate an independent probe against them,” he alleged.

He further alleged Grover was directly involved in the arson and violence during the Jat stir.

Dhankar refuted the allegations as baseless. “The entire Haryana knows what my role was during the Jat agitation in February 2016. Malik has damaged social the fabric in Haryana,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts by HT, Grover was not available for his comments.

Jat body to take out Bhaichara Nyay Yatra

Meanwhile, the AIJASS has decided to take out a ‘Bhaichara Nyay Yatra’ across the state in February in memory of those who died during the Jat quota stir in February 2016.

Malik said that they will also hold a ‘Shaheed rally’ on February 22 at Lath Jally village in Sonepat.

“The Bhaichara Nyay Yatra will be covering all 90 assembly segments in the state with an aim to strengthen the brotherhood in the society. We will mount pressure on the government for accepting our demands, including job quota for the Jats and five others castes and withdrawal of cases against Jat youths in connection with the 2016 stir,” he added.

Malik welcomes pardon to Jat youths

Meanwhile, the Jat leader welcomed the Jat Mahapanchayat’s move to pardon youths accused of setting on fire Captain Abhimanyu’s Rohtak house during the February 2016 agitation.

“I want to thank the Mahapanchayat for facilitating a compromise between Captain’s family and the accused,” he added.