2016 PROTEST CASE: Teachers resent police move to file challan against union leaders

The teachers said they had staged a protest in Bathinda in June 2016 during the tenure of the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government demanding recruitment of Bed and TET-pass unemployed teachers who faced canecharge by police.

Mar 12, 2020
Bathinda
The B.Ed and teachers’ eligibility test (TET)-pass teachers recruited in 2016 after a protest by their union on Thursday met Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh against the police’s move to file chargesheet against five of their union leaders who led the stir at that time.

Police had arrested five leaders of union and registered case against them under various sections. They were released after union along with farm union workers protested outside the district administrative complex.

Resham Singh, a leader of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, said police are going to file challan against the five despite the fact that a compromise was reached at that time and they were recruited as government teachers.

He said the SSP has assured them to cancel the case. Nanak Singh couldn’t be contacted for comments.

