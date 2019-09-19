21 provisions of excluded part of DP get state nod

cities

The state on Tuesday cleared 21 provisions from the excluded part (EP) of the Development Plan (DP) 2034 for Greater Mumbai before the model code of conduct sets in. These 21 provisions chalk out the usage of civic body-owned land reserved for playgrounds and gardens or for development works such as building parking lots, hospitals, sewage treatment plants, pumping stations, pools, etc.

The move comes after civic chief Praveen Pardeshi wrote a letter to the state in August, urging them to sanction these provisions of the excluded parts of the DP. Nitin Kareer, principal secretary of the state’s urban development department (UDD), said, “All 21 provisions from the EP sanctioned on Tuesday refer to municipal development works. This has come following the commissioner’s letter to expedite the approval.” Kareer confirmed that the remaining provisions of the EP will be sanctioned during the next term of the government.

When the state sanctioned the DP 2034 in September 2018, more than 200 provisions were excluded. The EPs are parts of the plan to which the government made substantial changes after it was submitted by the BMC.

Pardeshi said, “Development works such as building of roads, playgrounds, pools, widening of DP roads are priority works for BMC. I wrote a reminder letter last month, but BMC has been following up for over six to seven months with the state.”

Among the provisions, seven are related to land-use in the island city including construction of a garden in Tardeo and in the Elphinstone-Lower Parel area, a parking lot near Girgaum, municipal housing and a pool; nine are related to land-use in the western suburbs, like road-widening projects, a municipal market, a garden, an STP; and five are related to the eastern suburbs.

