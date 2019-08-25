216 penalised for illegally travelling in coaches for disabled

cities

From August 1 to August 19, the Thane railway police force (RPF) had taken action against 216 passengers for illegally travelling in local train coaches reserved for people with disabilities.

The Thane RPF had started this drive after receiving several complaints of people travelling illegally on these coaches.

From January 2019 to July 2019, the Thane RPF took action against 2,686 passengers while it took action against 4,636 passengers from January 2018 to December 2018 for illegally travelling in coaches reserved for people with disabilities.

“The coaches dedicated for disabled passengers are often crowded with able-bodied passengers. This causes inconvenience to passengers with disabilities while boarding the trains,” said a senior RPF officer.

Thane railway station sees a footfall of around 10 lakh daily. To avoid the crowd in general coaches, many passengers prefer boarding coaches reserved for people with disabilities.

The RPF team had imposed a fine of ₹300 on each offender.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 01:42 IST