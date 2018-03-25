22-year-old kills self in Nallasopara, blames friend in suicide note

A 22-year-old committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her flat in Vasai (East) on Wednesday.

In a suicide note, Priyanka Singh, a B.Com student, blamed her friend for “harassing” her.

The Tulinj police have arrested the man for abetting her suicide and he has been remanded in police custody by the Vasai court. Senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar of Tulinj police station said the accused and Singh were college friends and lived in Krishna Kunj apartment in Evershine City.

On Wednesday, when Singh’s parents and her brother were away in Virar, the accused came to her flat and allegedly a tiff ensued between the duo, said the police. Singh allegedly asked the accused to leave her flat and after he did so, she committed suicide.

Meantime, the accused called her parents and asked them to rush to their flat and after they reached, they found the door of her room locked from inside.

On breaking the door Singh was found hanging from the ceiling, said Khairnar.

The parents rushed Singh to a nearby hospital, from where she was shifted to Vasai Hospital. She was pronounced dead on admission, said Khairnar. “On the complaint of Singh’s mother on Friday, we arrested the accused under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced before the Vasai court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody,” said Khairnar.

“We have sent the body for post mortem and the report is awaited. We are also awaiting the forensic report of the suicide note to ascertain whether the victim had written it,” the officer added.