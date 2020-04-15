23 arrested in Ludhiana for violating curfew, 18 cases registered

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:20 IST

The city police arrested 23 people on Tuesday for violating curfew and booked them in 18 different cases for violating the orders of the district magistrate.

Some of them were roaming on roads without reason while some others had opened their shops.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ashwani Kumar of Surinder Nagar and Sonu of Kakowal Road at the Jodhewal police station. They had opened their footwear shops and were selling products to customers.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC was also registered against Reev of Star Colony, Manakwal Road, at the Sadar police station after he was found wandering on the road without permission.

Ashok Kumar of Labour Colony was arrested and booked under Section 188 of the IPC and 51-B of the Disaster Management Act by the Division Number 6 police after he was found selling fruits and vegetables in makeshift stall on a roadside in the Labour Colony. There was a huge rush at his stall.

Similarly, Raja Ram of New Sunder Nagar, Jasvir Sigh of Guru Nanak Colony, Sukhpal Singh of Shimlapuri, Rajesh Rao, Sunil Kumar and Rajesh Agwas of Shimlapuri, Tarlochan Singh of Janta Nagar, Sat Pal of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Amandeep Sharma of Haibowal Kalan, Sanjeev Kumar of Haibowal Kalan, Abhay Kumar of Ram Nagar, Siddharth Jain of Rani Jhansi Road, Jatin Goel of Jamalpur Colony, Gurmukh Singh and Zakir Aalam of Sangrur, Mohammad Aasif Sherpur Kalan, Varinder Sngh of Sanjay Gandhi Colony and Rajesh Kumar of Preet Nagar were arrested and booked under Sections 188 and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC at different police stations.

LABOURER HELD FOR MAKING FAKE DISTRESS CALL

The Division Number 7 police arrested a migrant labourer after he made a fake distress call at the police helpline number demanding ration.

The accused was identified as Alaudin of EWS Colony.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, investigating officer, said after receiving the call, a police team reached the man’s residence to deliver ration, but found that Alaudin had stocked enough ration at his home.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against him.