Friday, Oct 11, 2019

23-year-old doctor crushed by truck as bike hits pothole

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:20 IST
A 23-year-old doctor was run over by a truck as she fell off a scooter, after the vehicle hit a pothole on the Wada-Manor highway, around 100km north of Mumbai, on Wednesday night. This is the fifth pothole death in Thane since July.

The victim, Neha Sheikh, a resident of Kudus village, was on her way home from Bhiwandi, with her brother Shaban riding the scooter. The duo had gone to shop for her wedding, planned for next month.

“Neha recently completed her medical studies and we were excited about her wedding on November 7,” said her uncle, who did not want to be named.

According to the Ganeshpuri police, as they neared Dugadh junction around 10.30pm, the scooter hit a pothole and Shaban and Dr Sheikh fell on the road on opposite sides of the vehicle. She was run over by a truck, which was behind them, while Shaban escaped with minor bruises on his hand. “The truck driver fled. He is absconding and we have filed a case against him. No arrests have been made as we do not have details of the truck or the driver, but an offence under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered,” said Mahesh Sagde, assistant police inspector, Ganeshpuri station. Around midnight, a toll naka at Angaon, which is in the vicinity, witnessed protests by volunteers from NGO Shramjeevi Yuva Sanghatna.

“A case has been filed against the truck driver, but it should be against the PWD authorities or the organisation that was in-charge of the maintenance and construction of the roads and continued to take toll for the same,” said Pramod Pawar, president of the NGO.

“There have been accidents in the past on the same route. We have raised this issue, however, there is no proper response from PWD officials. Toll collection continues on this route,” added Pawar.

On Thursday, women from Kudus and a nearby village staged a rasta roko for three hours on the highway. “They are collecting toll, but not giving us basic facilities. We have lost one of our daughters because of their ignorance,” said Monica Pawle, one of the protesters.

Patkar Rao, deputy engineer, (Wada), PWD, said, “We have prepared an renovation estimate of ₹3.21 crore. The tender has been approved for the same, however, the work order could not be sanctioned as the code of conduct is in place now. For now, we have been temporarily filling potholes with concrete and tar. However, the heavy rainfall in the past few days has impacted the road again.”

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:20 IST

