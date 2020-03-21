e-paper
23-year-old woman in Sonepat tests positive for coronavirus

23-year-old woman in Sonepat tests positive for coronavirus

A student of MSc Physics, she had returned from the United Kingdom on March 18

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 23-year-old Sonepat woman, who returned from the United Kingdom three days ago, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, said Sonepat principal medical officer Dr Adarsh Sharma.

“The woman, a resident of Sector 14 in Sonepat, has tested positive for Covid-19. She is doing MSc (physics honours ) from the Cambridge University, England, and had returned home on March 18. Initially she went into self isolation at her house but was admitted to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat on Friday after she showed coronavirus symptoms. Her blood and throat swab samples were taken on Friday, which were reported positive by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune,” Sharma added.

The principal medical officer said that the woman has been kept in isolation at BPS, Khanpur, and she is stable.

“All 14 members of the woman’s family had maintained distance from her but have been asked to stay under home quarantine for 14 days. Her family members are so far not showing any symptoms of the pandemic disease. There samples will be tested, if they also start showing any such symptoms of the Covid-19. We have sealed the lane near her house and a notice in this regard was posted outside her house,” he added.

