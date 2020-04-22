230 labourers walking to UP, Bihar stopped in Kalyan

cities

Around 230 labourers, who were walking to their village in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were stopped by the Kalyan police on Wednesday.

The labourers work in companies at Dombivli MIDC and Kalyan. They lived in rented houses provided by the companies. They told the police that they do not have money for food, so they started walking to their villages.

Assistant police commissioner AT Powar said, “Our officials who were patrolling near Durgadi saw the huge group and immediately informed the control room.”

Police officers reached the spot and spoke to them on a megaphone, asking them to stop and that they would be provided food.

Later, the police took them to a ground and conducted their check-ups.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation ward officer, K Khutade, said, “They have been shifted to Mahajanwadi hall and two other places in Kalyan (West). They have been provided food and other basic facilities.”

Later, Wagale Estate police caught 11 labourers, who were travelling to Madhya Pradesh in two cars. They were quarantined in Thane Municipal Corporation’s quarantine centre.