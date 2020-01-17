24-year-old man stabs and injures nursing student after she refuses marriage proposal

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:31 IST

A 20-year-old nursing student sustained severe injuries after she was allegedly attacked by a 24-year-old man on her way to college. The police said the suspect is the younger brother of the woman’s brother in law and was pursuing the woman for marriage.

The alleged incident took place at Sanjay Nagar around 10am.

According to the police, the woman is originally from Bapghpat and was staying at a PG accommodation in Ghaziabad. The woman was on way to her college when the suspect, identified as Sachin Kumar, a native of Meerut, arrived at the spot after which there was some altercation between the two, they added.

“In a fit of rage, the man drew a knife and inflicted a severe blow on the woman. The woman got injured in the incident and sustained a deep wound on her throat. She was later rushed to a hospital. The woman is stable but is still under treatment. Her family was also informed about the incident and proper legal action will be taken against the suspect,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

“The man led an assault on the woman after she probably refused his marriage proposal,” he added.

The police added the woman’s older sister is married to Kumar’s older brother.

Kumar, who owns a welding shop in Gurugram, was nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police.

“There was a dispute between the two of us which had been going on for the past couple of days, and this led to the incident,” Kumar said. He had even claimed the woman was “going to be his wife” but their marriage had not taken place yet.

The police said the woman’s family said the woman and the suspects were neither engaged nor were there any talks going on for their marriage.

“The woman’s mother has denied any relationship between her daughter and the suspect. In fact, they were searching for a suitable match for her. The family has given a complaint to the police and an FIR is getting registered on the basis of the complaint,” Mohammad Aslam, station house officer, Kavi Nagar police station, said.