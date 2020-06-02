25 Covid-19 deaths reported in a day, highest count reported yet in Pune

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:58 IST

Pune The city reported the highest number of deaths on Tuesday, 25 including one from rural Pune, due to Covid-19, taking the death count to 344. The city also reported 266 fresh positive cases taking the progressive count to 6,795. Also, 169 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the count of those cured and discharged to 4,119.

Out of the 2,331 patients currently admitted, 165 are in critical condition. The highest number of deaths, 11, reported on Tuesday out of the total was from Sassoon General Hospital.

The eleven deaths reported at Sassoon include a 56-year-old female residing at Shivajinagar who also reportedly had tuberculosis and heart diseases. The patient was admitted on May 15 and was declared dead on June 1. A 68-year-old female residing at Gultekdi who was also suffering from heart diseases also became a Covid victim. The patient was admitted on May 21 and was declared dead on June 1. A 78-year-old who was residing at Ganesh peth and was suffering from high blood pressure and heart disease. The patient was admitted on Monday and declared dead on the same day.

A 45-year-old woman residing at Hadapsar and was suffering from pneumonia in both lungs. The patient was admitted on Monday and declared dead on Tuesday at 12:30 am. A 51-year-old male residing at Hadapsar and was suffering from high blood pressure and lung diseases. The patient was admitted on May 25 and declared dead on Tuesday.

A 62-year-old woman who was residing in Hadapsar was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and pulmonary high blood pressure. The patient was admitted on May 28 and was admitted on June 2.

A 60-year-old female was residing at Hadapsar and did not report any comorbidity. The patient was admitted on May 11 and was declared dead on Tuesday.

A 65-year-old female was residing at Tadiwala road and was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. The patient was admitted on May 21 and declared dead on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old woman residing at Camp and was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. The patient was admitted on May 21 and reported dead on Tuesday. A 60-year-old female residing at Vishrantwadi and was suffering from high blood pressure. The patient was admitted on May 22 and declared dead on Tuesday. A 40-year-old female from Yerawada who was also suffering from diabetes and obesity was declared dead on Tuesday after being admitted on the same day.

Two deaths each were reported at Kashibai Navale Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Poona Hospital and Sahyadri Hospital, Hadapsar. Two deaths reported at Kashibai include 78-year-old, male resident of Janata Vashat who died on Sunday due to severe acute respiratory failure with stroke. The second deceased was 51-year-old male who died at 1 pm on Sunday due to severe acute respiratory failure.

The deaths at Deeenanath hospital included a 54-year-old female from Wadarwadi who died due to severe acute respiratory illness and also had pneumonia, hypertension and acute kidney injury (AKI). The second death was of a 43-year-old female from Health Camp chawl number 4 of Pune who died on Monday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). She had pneumonitis with obstructive sleep illness.

The deaths at Poona Hospital include a 70-year-old female from Wanowrie, who died on Monday due to urosepsis with AKI. Another 76-year-old female from Hadapsar died on Tuesday due to ARDS with bilateral pneumonia.

The two deaths at Sahyadri hospital, Hadapsar, include, a 60-year-old male residing at Hadapsar, who died on Sunday evening due to septic shock with AKI and had diabetes and lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI). The second deceased was a 60-year-old male from Ramtekdi who died due to septic shock with ARDS. He was also having hypertension and pneumonitis.

The other deaths included a 77-year-old male reported dead from Ruby Hall Clinic. He was residing at Rasta peth. The patient died due to type 2 respiratory failure with ARDS was also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia. Another 60-year-old male residing at Yerawada was reported dead from Naidu hospital. The patient died due to acute myocardial infraction and bilateral pneumonia. Another 72-year-old female reported dead at Sahyadri hospital Deccan was residing at Yerawada. She died on Monday due to pneumonitis with ARDS and was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Another 55-year-old male was reported dead from Jehangir Hospital, residing at Kondhwa died on Tuesday due to bilateral pneumonia and ARDS. He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and septic shock. An 86-year-old male was reported dead from Bharati Hospital on Tuesday due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) with pneumonia who was also having hypertension.

The YCM hospital reported one death of a 79-year-old male from Mangalwar peth who died on Sunday due to septic shock with acute respiratory failure. He was suffering from bilateral pneumonia with hypertension and diabetes.

A death in rural Pune was also recorded on Tuesday of a 65-year-old female who was residing at Daund. The death was reported at YCM hospital and was admitted on May 31 and declared dead on Tuesday. The patient also suffered from diabetes.