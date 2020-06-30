e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 25-year-old duped of ₹1.05 lakh in an online fraud

25-year-old duped of ₹1.05 lakh in an online fraud

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:34 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

CBD Belapur police on Friday booked an unknown person for cheating a 25-year-old assistant engineer of ₹1.05 lakh in online fraud.

According to the police, the complainant Rajan Jagdale is a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. He was trying to purchase a two-wheeler online and was looking for contact numbers of dealers on the internet.

The complainant contacted a dealer in Kharghar on June 11. A person posing as an employee at a showroom told him he could avail a discount, said police.

“The caller asked him to transfer ₹1 on a web link, which would help him get a discount for the bike. The complainant completed the web transaction as instructed. Next day, ₹1 lakh was deducted from his account and ₹5000 was deducted a day earlier,” said an officer.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In