25-year-old Rajpura man killed in car-truck collision on Airport Road

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:36 IST

A 25-year-old man was killed and his three friends were injured after a truck collided with their car at an intersection on the Patiala-Zirakpur highway on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Bhatedi village near Rajpura.

Police said Ravinder and his friends were commuting from Mohali to Bhatedi village. As they reached the traffic lights near Aerocity, their car collided with a truck coming from Zirakpur.

Ravinder, who was sitting in the back seat, suffered serious injuries and was declared brought dead at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

“The truck driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. He has been booked,” said investigating officer Buta Singh.

“The four friends are into transport business and had come to Mohali for work. Ravinder was unmarried. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, he added.