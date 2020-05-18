e-paper
Home / Cities / 25 years on, Tibetan government-in-exile renews call for Panchen Lama’s release

25 years on, Tibetan government-in-exile renews call for Panchen Lama’s release

Panchen Lama was just six years old when he was allegedly abducted by the Chinese government on May 17, 1995, along with his family members, after he was recognised by the Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama.“

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

On the 25th anniversary of his disappearance, the Tibetan government-in-exile on Sunday demanded China to release the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, considered to be a reincarnation of Bodhisattva Amitabha.

In a statement issue here, Sikyong (president) of the exiled government, Lobsang Sangay, said China’s abduction of the Panchen Lama and forcible denial of his religious identity and the right to practice in his monastery is not only a violation of religious freedom but also a gross violation of human rights.

Panchen Lama was just six years old when he was allegedly abducted by the Chinese government on May 17, 1995, along with his family members, after he was recognised by the Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama.

“Since that day, Buddhists around the world and Tibetans in exile have been living in the hope that one day they will be able to receive his blessings,” said Sangay.

After orchestrating the disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Sangay alleged that China, a self-declared atheist government and infamous for its persecution of religious groups, placed a young boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, as their own 11th Panchen Lama.

“This politically-motivated action failed, however, to displace the position of the true Panchen Lama from the hearts and minds of the Tibetan people. For Tibetans and Buddhists around the world, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima will always be the true Panchen Lama,” he added.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 11th Panchen Lama’s disappearance, said Sangay, adding that 25 years is a significant time in an individual’s life.

He said the communist government must honour its claim of ethnic harmony in China by fulfilling the aspirations of the Tibetan people.

“It must right the wrong and release the 11th Panchen Lama along with his family, Chadrel Rinpoche, and all Tibetans unjustly imprisoned,” he said while appealing to the international community to make a concerted effort to press China to release Nyima and resolve the critical human rights situation in Tibet.

