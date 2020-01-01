₹25L compensation to 2005 Mandi acid attack victims

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:37 IST

The Criminal Injury Compensation Board on Wednesday ordered compensation of ₹25 lakh to two acid attack victims in Mandi district.

The decision was taken on the petitions filed before the Criminal Injury Compensation Board on behalf of the district legal services authority.

The board, headed by district and sessions judge RK Sharma, decided to pay a compensation of ₹13 lakh to the main victim and ₹12 lakh to another victim of the acid attack. The incident took place on May 27, 2005, when the victims were on their way back home in a bus. The accused Magruf Mohammad had boarded the bus and sprayed the acid on the victims. As many as 11 people, including the two victims were injured in the attack. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In his judgement, board chairman RK Sharma said the damage to the eyes of the victims has affected their quality of life and ability to interact with the world. “Dissolution of facial texture affects the person’s identity, access to social role and prospects such as marriage or employment. The main victim is at present 35-year-old while the second victim is 31-year-old. Both have not been married yet,” he said.

He said the victims could not complete their graduation because both were undergoing treatment at various hospitals. He added that the families of both victims have suffered economic loss, social and psychological pressure while taking care of the victims.

“Fortunately they survived the attack but both have been defaced, blinded and traumatised for a lifetime. Some relief can be given in lieu of their suffering under the victim compensation scheme,” Sharma said.

In 2005, secretary, district legal authority, Aslam Baig had collected information about the victims of the acid attack after which he came to know that both have not yet been compensated. Baig approached the families of both victims and filed their application before the Criminal Injury Compensation Board through the district legal services authority.

Regarding delay in filing the compensation, it was said that the victims’ compensation scheme was not formed when the incident took place. Even after the scheme was formulated, the victims were not aware of it because of which they could not apply for compensation.