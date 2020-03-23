e-paper
26 domestic flights cancelled at Lohegaon airport on Monday

cities Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Pune Lohegaon airport cancelled 26 flights and operated only 34 flights on Monday till 5pm, according to airport officials.

On an average 88 flights operate from the Lohegaon airport and due to low occupancy the flights were cancelled, said the officials.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that operations of domestic commercial flights would cease from March 24 midnight.

According to a release by the Press Information Bureau, operations of all domestic schedule commercial airlines will cease operation with effective from March 24 midnight. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on March 23. These restrictions will not apply to solely cargo carrying flights.

