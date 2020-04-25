e-paper
Home / Cities / 26-year-old labourer found hanging in Mohali’s Gharuan village

26-year-old labourer found hanging in Mohali’s Gharuan village

Police say according to the family members, the youth was mentally disturbed

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 01:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old labourer was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in Garangan village, Gharuan, police said on Friday.

Victim’s brother told the police that after having dinner on Thursday night, his brother had gone to sleep. In the morning, when he did not respond to repeated calls, his brothers forced open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling, police said, adding that as per the family, the deceased was mentally disturbed.

No suicide note was found. The police have initiated inquest proceedings on the statement of the victim’s brother, who said that he did not suspect any foul play.

