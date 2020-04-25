26-year-old labourer found hanging in Mohali’s Gharuan village

cities

A 26-year-old labourer was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in Garangan village, Gharuan, police said on Friday.

Victim’s brother told the police that after having dinner on Thursday night, his brother had gone to sleep. In the morning, when he did not respond to repeated calls, his brothers forced open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling, police said, adding that as per the family, the deceased was mentally disturbed.

No suicide note was found. The police have initiated inquest proceedings on the statement of the victim’s brother, who said that he did not suspect any foul play.