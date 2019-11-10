26-year-old raped on pretext of marriage

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 18:53 IST

Gurugram: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. The woman also alleged that the man forced her to go through abortion, the police said on Sunday, adding that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the woman is a resident of Nuh, and works at a spa centre in Gurugram. The suspect had met her at the spa centre around a year ago.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The man and woman had known each other for the past one year. According to the police complaint, the woman got involved in a physical relationship with him after he promised to marry her. Subsequently, when she got pregnant, the man forced her to go through an abortion and then refused to marry her. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at women police station, Sector 51, on Saturday, the police said.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman was raped by her distant relative when she came to Gurugram to appear in an examination, the police said.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Narnual, Mahendragarh district. The incident took place on September 22 when she came to Gurugram to give an exam.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “The man is a distant relative of the victim. They had been talking over phone for some time. When she came to Gurugram, the man lured her to a hotel in the city and then raped her. He is yet to be arrested.”

The police said that they received a zero first information report (FIR) on Saturday regarding the case which was filed at a local police station in Narnual.

A case was registered against the suspect sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at women police station, west, on Saturday.