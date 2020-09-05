e-paper
Home / Cities / 263 test positive, 12 succumb to Covid in Ludhiana

263 test positive, 12 succumb to Covid in Ludhiana

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has climbed to 11,477

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

In no let-up, Covid-19 claimed 12 more lives on Saturday, even as 263 Ludhiana residents also tested positive for the virus.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has climbed to 11,477, while the death toll has risen to 486.

The 12 deceased include a 75-year-old man from Kot Gangu Rai village, a 72-year-old woman from Patel Nagar, a 71-year-old man from Udham Singh Nagar, a 70-year-old man from Satjot Nagar at Dhandra Road, a 67-year-old woman from Madhopuri, two 60-year-old men from Brahmpuri in Khanna and Meena Bazaar, a 55-year-old man from Malwi Mohalla in Raikot, a 49-year-old man from Moti Bagh Colony, Phullanwal, a 35-year-old man from Noorwala Road, a 31-year-old man from Tharike village, and a 21-month-old child from Sundar Nagar.

Five more people from other states and districts died in Ludhiana. These included two patients from Jalandhar and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Patankot and Bathinda.

Among the Ludhiana residents found infected on Saturday are 61 patients with influenza like illness symptoms, 37 are contacts of positive patients, 11 are healthcare workers, 11 undertrials and three police personnel.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “Out of the total 11,477 patients, 9,240 (80.5%) have recovered from the disease, leaving 1,748 active cases. The department has collected over 1.56 lakh samples till now.”

He appealed to the residents to adhere to the directions issued by the state government and district administration to control the spread of disease.

