27 years on, six Punjab Police personnel convicted of abducting, killing Tarn Taran-based Baba Charan Singh, five others of family

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:04 IST

Twenty-seven years after Tarn Taran-based religious leader Baba Charan Singh and five of his family members went missing under mysterious circumstances, a Mohali court on Thursday convicted six Punjab Police personnel who were then posted in the border district of abduction and murder.

Those convicted are inspector Suba Singh, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sauba Singh, head constable (HC) Lakha Singh, and sub inspectors (SI) Bikramjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Sukdev Raj Joshi.

The court acquitted deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurmit Singh Randhawa, inspector Kashmir Singh and SI Nirmal Singh.

Seven policemen, including senior superintendent of police Ajit Singh Sandhu, died during the trial.

The case was transferred to the CBI in 1997 after Surjit Kaur, the wife of Baba Charan Singh, moved the Punjab and Haryana high court.

She said her husband, Baba Charan Singh, and five other relatives, including nephew Balwinder Singh, who was a constable with Punjab Police, and his father, Gurmej Singh, were abducted by the police from different places in April 1993 and later shown to have escaped from custody.

CBI investigations concluded that Baba Charan Singh and his three brothers, Meja Singh, Kesar Singh, Gurdev Singh, besides his brother-in-law Gurmej Singh and his son Balwinder Singh were abducted from different places and after illegal detention, false cases were registered against them. Later, they were shown as killed during their bid to escape custody.

Baba Charan Singh was in-charge of kar seva (voluntary service) at 35 gurdwaras in Punjab. His responsibilities included maintenance and construction at these gurdwaras.