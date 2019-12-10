e-paper
28-year-old man held for molesting pregnant woman at Andheri station

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:09 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
The Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) recently arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old pregnant woman, while she was boarding a train at Andheri station.

The accused was identified as Amrish Dhakan, a Borivli resident. According to GRP officers, the incident occurred around 7pm on Friday. “As it was peak hour and trains were full, the complainant was trying to board the compartment reserved for specially-abled persons. The accused took advantage of the crowd and molested her,” said an officer, adding the woman ignored it the first time. When the accused molested her again, the complainant screamed, following which other passengers caught him. The accused was later handed over to the police. Another officer said, “We have arrested the accused under section 354 [A] [1] [sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment; physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures] of the IPC and are probing the case.”

