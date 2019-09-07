28-year-old man held for raping niece

cities

Sep 07, 2019

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his niece in a hotel here on Thursday.

Police said the 20-year-old victim alleged her uncle was working as a sales manager in a private company and was on an official visit to the city on the day of the incident.

“The accused called her to his hotel in Sector 22 on the pretext of returning her charger. However, when the victim visited him at his hostel, he added a sedative to her drink and then raped her when she was under the influence of the sedative,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

Police said that, after the incident, when the victim realised something wrong had been done to her, she raised an alarm and informed the police about it. “After receiving information, we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) and initiated investigations in the matter. The accused is a native of Delhi,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the district court sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment on Friday for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The court of additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on accused Virender Kumar, who used to work as a watchman in a bungalow in the city.

According to the FIR, on June 4, 2018, the victim told the police that she worked a domestic servant in a kothi adjoining the bungalow, where the accused was a watchman. She said she always used to stare at her.

She said, “One day, when I went to the rooftop of the kothi for some work, he came from behind, and raped me.”

She had mentioned in the complaint that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed about the incident to anyone. She said, “I did not disclose this to anyone for two months, but when my menses stopped and I went to a doctor, I was told that I was pregnant. I then rushed home and called up the Child Helpline.”

The police had then registered a rape case against the accused. The girl was shifted to a shelter home and her abortion was done at the PGIMER here.

