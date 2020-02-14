e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 28-year-old Punjab judicial officer killed in road accident in Chandigarh

28-year-old Punjab judicial officer killed in road accident in Chandigarh

Pathankot judicial magistrate first class Sahil Singla was reportedly driving at a high speed when the Innova rammed into a pole on the road dividing Sectors 16 and 23 in the heart of Chandigarh around 2am

chandigarh Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A forensic team and police with the vehicle that judicial officer Sahil Singla was driving in Chandigarh on Friday.
A forensic team and police with the vehicle that judicial officer Sahil Singla was driving in Chandigarh on Friday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

CHANDIGARH: A judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) posted in Pathankot was killed, while his friend was injured when their Toyota Innova crashed into a pole in Chandigarh around 2am on Friday.

Police said Sahil Singla, 28, who originally belongs to Sangrur, had come to Chandigarh to attend a wedding with his wife and friends. They were staying at the Judicial Academy in Sector 43 and left for the night food street outside Panjab University around 1.30am.

His 32-year-old friend and he were in the Innova, while his wife, Radhika, along with a few friends were following in a car when the accident occurred on the road dividing Sectors 16 and 23 in the heart of the city.

Preliminary probe suggests said Singla was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle. He sustained injuries in the head and the chest.

Sahil Singla, who belonged to Sangrur, was posted as the judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) in Pathankot. He was in Chandigarh along with his wife and friends to attend a wedding.
Sahil Singla, who belonged to Sangrur, was posted as the judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) in Pathankot. He was in Chandigarh along with his wife and friends to attend a wedding. ( HT Photo )

Both victims were rushed to the nearby Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 by Radhika.

Singla was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where he succumbed to his injuries, while his friend was taken to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Police said no case has been registered yet and they are investigating the case. A forensic team visited the spot along with area deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Krishan Kumar.

Police sources said that two bottles of alcohol were recovered from the vehicle but it wasn’t confirmed if the victims were drunk when the accident occurred.

