281 people stranded in Mohali sent to Uttarakhand, J&K, Leh

281 people stranded in Mohali sent to Uttarakhand, J&K, Leh

A total of 175 students from Leh were sent back in seven buses from Nayagaon, while from Kharar, a total of 106 people hailing from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir were sent back via four buses

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

On the third day of the drive to send back stranded people, a total of 281 people, including students, were sent back from Nayagaon and Kharar to Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Leh in 11 buses.

Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner of Mohali, said stranded people were thoroughly screened as part of the medical procedure before heading back to their home states.

Dayalan said the social distancing norms were strictly observed at the time of carrying out the screening process and boarding of the buses.

A total of 175 students from Leh were sent back in seven buses from Nayagaon, while from Kharar, a total of 106 people hailing from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir were sent back via four buses.

On the first day, 464 people stranded in Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar began their journeys towards their hometown, Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir, in 18 buses.

On the second day of the drive, 411 people from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir were sent back in 14 buses.

