2kg heroin seized from car, four held in Ludhiana

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Snehdeep Sharma said the four were held near the canal bridge in Tibba following a tip-off

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Ludhiana unit of special task force (STF) arrested four youths, including two brothers, and recovered 2kg heroin from them on Wednesday late.

The accused — Jagdev Singh alias Jaggi, 32, of Ajnod village of Doraha, his brother Parminder Singh alias Meena, 30, and accomplices Sonu Ghalaut, 29, and Harpreet Singh, 24, of Sahnewal Kalan — had hid the contraband under the seat of their Mitsubishi Lancer car. Another accused, Mandeep Singh alias Meeka, 30, of Ajnod, managed to escape. The police have seized the car. According to the officials, the recovered heroin costs ₹10 crore in the international market.

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Snehdeep Sharma said the four were held near the canal bridge in Tibba following a tip-off.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali.

The AIG added that the accused are already facing trial in various cases, including assault and drug peddling.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused are drug addicts and procured heroin from Jammu, Tarn Taran and a Nigerian national from Delhi, and sold it among addicts. The accused indulged in drug peddling to fund their addiction.

While Jagdev, Parminder and Harpreet belong to farmer families, Sonu used to run a meat shop.

The four were produced before the court on Thursday and remanded in two-day STF custody.

