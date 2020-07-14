e-paper
3,000 lockdown violation cases registered in Thane since March

3,000 lockdown violation cases registered in Thane since March

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

More than 3,000 cases for lockdown violations were registered by the Thane police since March when the government imposed curbs to stop the spread of Covid-19. The cases have been registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant.

A majority of the cases were registered in Kalyan, followed by Thane city (Zone 1), Ghodbunder Road (Zone 5), Ulhasnagar (Zone 4) and Bhiwandi (Zone 2).

Following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in March, 44 police jurisdictions in Maharashtra had issued prohibitory orders. Imposing section 188, Thane police have renewed the prohibitory orders, with revisions as per the changing nature and rules of the lockdown.

Police have registered the highest number of cases – 2,960 – against violators for roaming without reason and gathering in public. Since April, 733 cases have been registered against those caught not wearing masks. Sixteen cases were registered for assault of police personnel; 14 for spreading rumors through social media; five for illegal transportation of migrants, and two for fabrication of documents for issuance of passes.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, special branch, Thane, said, “Our police personnel are constantly ensuring a strict lockdown is followed in the city and issue several reminders, circulars and make announcements when there are any changes. We are taking action against people who are roaming around for no reason after the general market timings are over.”

