3 arrested for strangling daughter over a love affair in Vasai, near Mumbai

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:01 IST

Vasai Gaon police have arrested three members of a family for allegedly attempting to kill a 19-year-old woman on Sunday.

Anant Parad, senior inspector, said, “The girl, a college student, was in love with a man from another religion. Her father Vinod Kashyap, 55, mother Renuka, 50, and brother Vinod, 25, were against their marriage and decided to kill her.”

The accused called the victim to Suruchibaug beach in Vasai for a stroll and strangulated her using her dupatta. “They then dumped the girl in the bushes thinking she was dead,” said.

The locals spotted her in the bushed and informed the police. The girl was admitted to a Civic Hospital. She regained consciousness on Monday, Parad said.

The three accused are booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and are remanded in police custody till November 5.