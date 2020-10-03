e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 booked for raping minor girl for months in UP’s Bulandshahr

3 booked for raping minor girl for months in UP’s Bulandshahr

Police said the accused knew the girl’s family and they raped the girl at different places over the past few months, impregnating her

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:46 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The family of the Dalit girl found out about her ordeal when they learnt she was four months pregnant.
The family of the Dalit girl found out about her ordeal when they learnt she was four months pregnant. (Representational Image)
         

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district have booked three persons for allegedly raping a teenage girl for months, officials said.

The family of the Dalit girl found out about her ordeal when they learnt she was four months pregnant.

Also read: ‘Conviction in cases of crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh,’ say police

Police have registered a case of rape against three accused. Two of them -- a 70-year-old and a 50-year-old -- have been arrested.

Police said the accused knew the girl’s family and they raped the girl at different places over the past few months, impregnating her.

Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police SK Singh said officials were sent to girl’s family to enquire about the incident and that a case was registered after that.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a 19-year-old Dalit woman’s alleged rape and assault in the state’s Hathras. She died in a Delhi hospital due to the injuries she suffered. The incident has triggered outrage across the nation with politicians of rival parties hitting out at the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

