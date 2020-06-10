e-paper
3 booked for trying to kill cop by poisoning water source in Ludhiana

Two of the accused were posing as eunuchs, but a medical exam later revealed that they were males.

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The police on Wednesday booked three persons for attempting to murder a constable deployed at a quarantine centre in Krishna Colony of Jodhewal Basti here.

The three accused, two of whom were posing as eunuchs, poisoned a drinking water tank near the quarantine centre, police said.

The trio has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Nitika Khunsi of Krishna Colony, Gaurav and his brother Bunny alias Simran of Churpur Road.

Sub-inspector (SI) Radhe Sham said Varinder along with his accomplices committed the crime to avenge his bother Jatinder Singh Pappi, who was nabbed for his involvement in snatching and other heinous offences and the constable, Gurpinder Singh, had played an important role in his arrest.

“Varinder had first levelled allegations against the constable, but when that didn’t go as per plan, he decided to kill Gurpinder,” said the SI.

In his police complaint, Gurpinder stated that during his duty hours on the Tuesday afternoon he went to drink water, but when he turned on the tap, foul smell emanated from the water. “On checking the tank, I was shocked to see that the water had been poisoned,” the cop said.

The investigation revealed that the residents had spotted Varinder and his accomplices adding something in the water tank.

Following this, the accused were apprehended and during the questioning, they confessed to the crime.

A medical examination the two accused posing as eunuchs revealed that they were males and had disguised themselves for the crime. The water samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Kharar for testing.

The SI said the accused are habitual offenders and had criminal cases against them.

The trio has been booked under sections 307, 277, 186 and 328 of the IPC.

