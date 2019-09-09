3 Chandigarh teachers to be honoured at CBSE award function

cities

Three city teachers will be awarded at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Teachers Award-2018 ceremony on September 12 at New Delhi. The three teachers are being felicitated for their meritorious and distinguished service in the field of education.

Rajinder Singh Kamboj, a Punjabi teacher at Government Model High School, Sector 43 -A, has been teaching for 17 years and was involved in the development of E-content for smart schools of the education department, Chandigarh, in the year 2012 and 2013.

Jyotika Guleria, a Primary Wing teacher at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, encourages ‘peer tutoring’ by making students learn among themselves.

Paramjeet Singh, a physics teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8-B, guides and encourages students to make scientific and technical models that solve everyday problems such as smart farming, innovative barnyard for cows and solution for automobile pollution.

