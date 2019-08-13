3 children among 5 missing after boat capsizes in Assam’s Barpeta

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:23 IST

Five persons, including four from a family, are missing after a boat carrying them back to their village after Eid celebrations capsized in Assam’s Barpeta district on Monday.

Police said rescue operations are underway and they are being assisted by the State Disaster Response Force.

Rabin Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta district, said, “A boat carrying 11 people from Kalampur village to Kalampur Char (riverine island) capsized on the Beki river on Monday evening. Five people are missing.”

BJ Das, officer in charge at the Kalgachia Police station, said while six people swam to safety, the rest of them, including three children, are missing.

He said the small boat belonged to the family of Samad Ali (50) who is missing along with his brother Saeed Ali (40) and his two children, aged nine and four. A 7-year-old-girl from a neighbouring village is also missing.

Beki, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river originates in neighbouring Bhutan.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:22 IST