Assam on alert after Bhutan releases excess water from hydro power dam

Several flood-affected districts in lower Assam are on alert following the release of excess water from the dam of Kurichhu hydropower plant in Bhutan early on Thursday morning.

In Barpeta district, the administration has sounded a red alert for people residing on the banks of the Beki and Pahumara rivers appealing them to move to higher and safer locations.

The Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) of Bhutan, which runs the 60MW Kurichhu project in eastern Bhutan, had announced on Tuesday that it would release excess water from the 55 metre tall dam.

Since the released water would flow to neighbouring districts in Assam, administrations in these areas have alerted residents and have initiated necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

“As per our information, DGPC released water at 3:00 am and 5:00 am on Thursday morning. The released water will take several hours to reach us, but we are on alert,” said Barpeta deputy commissioner Munindra Sarma.

Besides Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon and parts of Kamrup districts are likely to be affected by the release of water from the Bhutan dam.

As per DGPC, the company opened the gates of the dam by 7 metres and 10 metres respectively on Thursday morning releasing around 1200 cubic metres of water per second.

“Both the state and national disaster response forces are on alert, Army personnel are on standby and people residing near Beki river have been alerted,” said Bhaskar Pegu, deputy commissioner of Baksa district.

Over 34 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam are still affected by floods and 75 people have lost their lives till date. Over 2 lakh displaced people are still living in 933 relief camps.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 11:28 IST