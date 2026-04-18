Hoshiarpur, Police have arrested three men in connection with a case of vandalising a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here, with possible links to banned outfit Sikhs for Justice , officials said on Saturday. 3 held for vandalising Ambedkar statue in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; SFJ links suspected

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 30 and 31 at Nurpur Jattan village, where unidentified persons vandalised the statue installed on the roof of a room near a canal.

A case was registered at Mahilpur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said.

He said special teams led by Superintendent of Police Manpreet Shimmar were constituted to crack the case.

Using technical inputs and human intelligence, police identified Gurkirat Singh , a resident of Barian Kalan village, as the main suspect.

His preliminary interrogation led to the identification of two accomplices, Babandeep Singh and Sahilpreet Singh , both residents of SAS Nagar . All three have been arrested.

According to the SSP, the accused carried out the act at the behest of foreign-based elements and were lured with money.

"During investigation, it has come to light that the conspiracy may have links with SFJ and its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun," Malik said, adding that further probe is underway to verify the international links.

Police said a metal rod and mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

Malik said Gurkirat Singh had illegally travelled to the US in 2023 and was deported in 2025.

During his stay abroad, he is suspected of having come in contact with SFJ-linked individuals and remaining in touch with them after returning to India. The accused were paid around ₹50,000 to execute the act, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.