3 inmates booked for damaging CCTV cams in Bathinda jail

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Three inmates of the Bathinda Central Jail have been booked for allegedly damaging close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside the prison, police said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Binder Singh under Section 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against gangsters Rahul of Hoshiarpur, Harwinder Singh of UP’s Alamgarh and Aman Kumar of Jaitu.

They were lodged in gangsters’ barrack and had damaged the surveillance cameras on February 27, the police said.

Jail superintendent Manjit Singh said recently, mobile phones were recovered from the barracks of these gangsters during checking so they resorted to damaging the CCTV cameras.

