Home / Cities / 3-members panel to probe ‘misuse of funds’ at Sangrur college

3-members panel to probe ‘misuse of funds’ at Sangrur college

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

After the Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, gave public notice for not accepting admissions in BA-1 for the academic session of 2020-21, the secretary higher education has formed a three-member committee on Friday to probe into the alleged misuse of funds by the college management.

DIP (colleges) Indu Malthora said the committee was formed on directions of CM Captain Amarinder Singh. “The college is being run on grants issued by government since 1970. But now they have denied admission in BA and are planning to start profitable courses,” said Malthora.

“The committee will investigate financial and administrative offences,” the DPI added. The committee members are SP Patiala City, deputy director ELFA, and principal Government Mohindra College, Patiala.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the AAP will not allow the college management to deny admission to poor girls.

College management committee chairperson Karanvir Singh Sibia said that the college was suffering from losses and could not afford more economic burden.

