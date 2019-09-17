3 men held for killing Jind man in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:05 IST

Three gangsters have been arrested for the murder of a 26-year-old Jind man, an accused in a murder case, in a parking lot in Sector 17 on September 4.

They have been identified as Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, 20; Gurmeet Singh, alias Dhakalia, 19; and Amit Grover, 18. Police have also recovered the .32 bore pistol used to shoot victim Tajinder Singh. Three live cartridges have also been seized from Vikas.

Vikas was a boxer and formed a gang after dropping out of college. The other two are college dropouts too. While Vikas and Gurmeet are wanted by Haryana Police in separate criminal cases, Amit, who handled the gang’s social media pages, was out on bail in a rioting case.

“After fleeing from the city, the trio had dumped their mobile phones and stayed at different hideouts in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi,” said superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Meena. “However, they remained in contact through a common friend in Rajasthan. They were returning to Chandigarh to meet some friends and collect money when they were arrested at a naka in Manimajra.”

STUDENT POLITICS AND OLD RIVALRY

Police said both the victim and accused were active in student politics in Jind. In the past, the two groups had been involved in multiple altercations. In April 2019, Vikas Mor’s brother Mohit was allegedly murdered by Tajinder’s gang.

Vikas became the prime suspect in Tajinder’s murder as he had been booked on August 19 for killing the latter’s two accomplices, Manish and Jaswant, to avenge Mohit’s murder.

On the day of the crime in Chandigarh, at least six rounds were fired in broad daylight, which also left Tajinder’s friend injured. Tajinder had arrived in Chandigarh a day earlier and met his friend Sandeep, 24, who too is from Jind and operates a cab in Chandigarh.

The two had gone to the parking lot opposite the old district courts complex in Sector 17 in Sandeep’s car to meet someone when they were attacked. Police said Vikas had an aide who was keeping tabs on Tajinder and informed the gang about his location. The killers had later fled towards the bus stand and took an auto-rickshaw to flee. Police had traced the auto driver the same day, who said he had dropped them in Sector 18.

They have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code besides the Arms Act. They will be produced in court on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:05 IST