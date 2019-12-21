e-paper
Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
3 motorcycle-borne assailants fire 16 bullets at US-based NRI in Amritsar district

3 motorcycle-borne assailants fire 16 bullets at US-based NRI in Amritsar district

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:06 IST
Anil Sharma
Three assailants pumped 16 bullets into US-based NRI, Balwant Singh, 30, at his native Jodha village near Baba Bakala town of Amritsar district at 10pm on Friday.

Senior superintendent of police, rural, Vikramjit Singh Duggal said the motive behind the attack is being probed and the three accused will be caught soon.

Balwinder Singh, the father of the deceased, said Balwant had just returned along with the family from Qadian in Batala after visiting relatives when he was shot dead.

He was a bachelor and looking to find a match. “I have two sons. Balwant was younger and had come visiting us on December 9. He was to return to the US on December 28. He had first gone to the US in 2015 and was a permanent resident there. He owned trucks and ran a transport business. Recently, he built his own house there. My elder son helps me in the farm,” Balwinder said.

“We had rented a Toyota Fortuner SUV to visit relatives in Qadian. At 8pm, when we were returning, I got a call from my nephew, Harmanpreet Singh, informing me that three men had come to our house on a Bajaj Pulsar bike to meet Balwant. I told my nephew to offer them tea till we reached. But the three men told my nephew that they would come later. When we returned, they did and called Balwant outside. They opened fire at him and fled. My son died on the spot,” he said.

He said Balwant or the family did not have any rivalry with anyone.

Senior officials of the Amritsar rural police reached the spot and efforts are on to identify the accused.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act.

Blurb: Lay in wait for two hours before murdering transporter, who was to return to US on Dec 28

