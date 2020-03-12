3 with cab driver test negative coronavirus

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:30 IST

Three senior citizens from Thane who travelled with the cab driver, who tested positive for the new coronavirus, are quarantined at home and have not developed any symptoms. Along with them, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is keeping a watch on 25 other travelers.

The driver dropped a couple that returned from Dubai to Pune on March 1. The couple has tested positive for CoVID-19. After dropping the couple, the driver dropped three women to Thane. Among these three, two live in Manpada and one in Panchpakhadi. “The Pune Police alerted the relatives of the three women. The families immediately contacted us. They have no symptoms, but as a precautionary measure, we have asked them to stay indoors,” said Dr Anirudha Malgavkar, health officer, TMC.

Currently, the TMC is trying to get details of more such travellers who may have come close to those who have tested positive. “So far, we have sent seven patients to Kasturba Hospital and four of them have tested negative,” said Malgavkar.