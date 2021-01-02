e-paper
3-year-old falls into trench near Mumbai, dies

3-year-old falls into trench near Mumbai, dies

According to the police, the girl and her five-year-old friend, were playing near the trench when they fell into the pit after losing balance

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:53 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
The children were rushed to hospital, where the girl was declared dead on arrival.
The children were rushed to hospital, where the girl was declared dead on arrival. (Photo for representation)
         

A three-year-old girl died after falling into a trench dug up for a sewage treatment plant (STP) project in Bhiwandi’s Chavhan Colony on Friday afternoon. Another boy, who had also fallen into the trench, was saved by some locals. The STP work has been undertaken by the civic body through a private company.

The victim has been identified as Gausiya Aarif Shaikh. According to Shantinagar police, the trench is around 30-foot deep. As the work of the plant was stalled owing to the pandemic, water had accumulated in the trench since monsoon.

According to the police, Gausiya and her friend, five-year-old Rehan Imran Shaikh, were playing near the trench when they fell into the pit after losing balance.

“A labourer working at a nearby construction site saw them fall and alerted the residents around. Some locals jumped into the trench and managed to bring the children out. They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where Gausiya was declared dead,” said an officer from Shantinagar police station.

Senior inspector SV Raut from Shantinagar police visited the spot and has initiated the investigation. A case is yet to be registered by the police.

“Our team had visited the spot and are investigating all the angles. A case will be registered soon. We will also check if the company had taken enough safety measures,” said the officer.

