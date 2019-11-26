e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

3-year-old girl molested in Jind village,Haryana

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

The Jind police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly molesting a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday.

The police said the victim’s father complained that his daughter was playing outside the house on Monday when an unidentified man molested her. “Hearing her screams, we came out of the house but the accused fled the spot before we could recognise him,” he said.

Doctors at Jind Civil Hospital confirmed that the girl was molested. Jind DSP (headquarters) Pushpa Khatri said they have registered a case against the unidentified accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigations are on.

tags
top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities