3-year-old girl molested in Jind village,Haryana

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:51 IST

The Jind police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly molesting a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday.

The police said the victim’s father complained that his daughter was playing outside the house on Monday when an unidentified man molested her. “Hearing her screams, we came out of the house but the accused fled the spot before we could recognise him,” he said.

Doctors at Jind Civil Hospital confirmed that the girl was molested. Jind DSP (headquarters) Pushpa Khatri said they have registered a case against the unidentified accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigations are on.