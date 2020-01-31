3 years on, man held for murder of wife, six-yr-old daughter

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:56 IST

The Panvel city police has cracked a 2016 murder case where a 38-year-old truck driver killed his 30-year-old wife and six-year-old daughter and dumped their bodies in two separate areas in Navi Mumbai. The accused was arrested in Goa on Wednesday where he was working as a waiter at a restaurant after changing his name.

On June 13, 2016, the Panvel city police found the body of a woman near JNPT-Kalamboli Road. A day later, Uran police found the body of a six-year-old girl near Gavhanphata along the highway. “After we circulated the photos of the victims, there was a match in Jejuri where the woman’s mother had lodged a missing person’s case on June 22,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

The victims were identified as Sushma Nagargoje, 30, and her six-year-old daughter Priya.

Police said the accused, Srimant Anna Nagargoje, a truck driver, often fought with his wife Sushma as he doubted her of having an extra-marital affair.

On June 12, the accused told Sushma he would take her to her uncle’s house in Pune but instead, drove his truck towards Navi Mumbai. Their daughter was also travelling with them. They then got into an argument and he strangled Sushma with her dupatta and then killed his daughter.

Nagargoje then absconded, changed his name to Sherpal Yadav and started a job as a waiter at a Panaji restaurant.

Based on a tip-off, Panvel police nabbed Nagargoje at the restaurant on Wednesday.