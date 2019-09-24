30,000 new voters added to the district’s electoral roll

cities

Gurugram: The district administration on Tuesday said that 30,000 new voters have been added to the electoral roll in the district since June, after the Lok Sabha election. Tuesday was the last day for eligible voters to register themselves ahead of the assembly election in the state on October 21.

“After the general election, 30,000 new voters have been added to the list. If we count from January onwards there are presently 80,000 new voters in the district,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, in a press conference on Tuesday.

He added that a total of 12 lakh voters in the district are registered to exercise their franchise on October 21. To smoothly conduct the polls, the district administration will be setting up 50 new polling booths in four assembly constituencies of the district.

“This will be in addition to 1,200 existing polling booths. We have submitted the list to the Election Commission (EC) for the approval of additional booths,” Khatri said, adding that only after the approval, the booths will be classified sensitive, hypersensitive, critical or those to be extensively managed by the women. Sensitive and hypersensitive booths are those which are prone to poll-related violence.

“In every constituency, three to four model booths will be set up. Plans are also underway to increase the number of women-centric booths this time,” he said.

To maintain law and order till the final counting takes place on October 24, Khatri said, “About 9,000-10,000 police personnel will be deployed from the day of election till the counting.” Also, the district administration has formed 17 static surveillance teams, 25 flying squads, 44 zonal magistrates and 86 sector officers who will be on election duty in their assigned areas. They will be deployed to take action against those violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

He also mentioned about the EC’s cVigil mobile application for citizens to complain about the violation of MCC and the 1950 helpline number to submit all kinds of voting-related information. “Citizens can register their complaint on national grievance portal as well,” he said.

When asked about the reports of polling agents influencing voters during the general election in the neighbouring districts and how the administration plans to prevent it, Khatri said, “It is the responsibility of our staff stationed at the booth and the duty of the micro-observer. We have not seen any such activities in any of our four constituencies but still, we will ensure it does not happen.”

