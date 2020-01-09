e-paper
Home / Cities / 30 booked for robbing liquor vend on Lodhi Club Road in Ludhiana

30 booked for robbing liquor vend on Lodhi Club Road in Ludhiana

Also took away mobile phones, a CCTV recording disc and an LCD TV from there

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Unidentified persons vandalised a liquor vend on the Lodhi Club Road and took away liquor bottles, mobile phones, a CCTV recording disc and an LCD TV from there on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A case under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house-trespass), 380 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against 30 people at the Dugri police station.

The complainant, Charanjit Singh, of Sarabha Nagar, who runs the vend in Sunet, said, “A salesman, Amar Singh, who was present at the vend said 30 persons arrived with three tractor-trailers and a JCB machine and struck at the liquor vend.”

“The accused threatened Amar and a security guard at gunpoint, robbed their mobile phones, an LCD TV, recording disc of the CCTV installed at the vend and liquor bottles,” police said. SHO Davinder Sharma said police has launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

